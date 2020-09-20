Drive-by 50th birthday celebration

A sweet surprise for a special birthday, social distancing style

LOGANVILLE, Pa. — It was a special surprise for one man in York County.

Plenty of community members showed up to surprise James Fink, who turned 50 today.

James has intellectual disabilities, and is at high risk for COVID-19.

When his family asked community members to drive-by and show him support, they were more than happy to do so.

"People are dropping off stuff that we don't even know, they're not even putting a return address. When I've ask people can we send them a Thank You card, they're like 'nope, we're just doing this out of love' and it's amazing how many people have reached out to him. It just blows me away." said Michelle Fink, James' sister.