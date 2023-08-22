Domino-style demolition of old hotel

The long-vacant Days Inn near Danville is coming down quickly, thanks to demolition workers.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Maybe you've heard the term "falling like dominoes?" Well, that's what really happened to an old hotel in Montour County.

Earthwork Services, the company tearing down the Old Days Inn just off Interstate 80 near Danville, shared this video with Newswatch 16.

After a few maneuvers by some heavy equipment, down they go, wall, after wall, after wall, after wall.

This old hotel stood empty for a decade. Demolition began in January. You can see it's nearing the end.

New development is expected on this spot in Montour County.