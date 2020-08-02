Police: Man arrested for pulling gun on woman during dispute in Lancaster

Jason Jerod Shackelford, 36, of Lancaster was charged with one count of aggravated assault, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster Police arrested a man on Friday who they say pulled a gun on a woman during a domestic dispute back in January.

On January 23, police responded to the 6000 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough for a reported domestic dispute involving a man with a gun.

According to police, around 11:20 p.m., the woman reported to police that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Jason Shackelford, 36, came to her home to remove items from the residence.

he woman had an active PFA against Shackelford at the time.

Investigators say, when the woman tried to close the door, he pulled her towards him, pointed a gun at her chest and demanded he be let inside.

During a struggle, the woman was able to flee to a nearby convenience store and call police.

Shackelford fled before police arrived on scene.

On February 7th, police arrested Jason Shackelford. He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, Terroristic Threats, and Knowingly Accepts Possession of Firearm/Weapon From Person With Active PFA.