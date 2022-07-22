Deputy game warden honored with award

Deputy Michael Scott was honored with a Life Saving Award in Harrisburg for helping a man whose tractor flipped over on him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — In Sullivan County a deputy game warden was recognized for saving a man's life.

Officials say Deputy Michael Scott rescued a man when his tractor flipped over on him. He assisted neighbors by bringing wooden blocks and boards to the scene to use in the rescue.

The victim suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung but was able to recover.

Scott was honored for his quick response and clear thinking, and received a Life Saving Award in Harrisburg.