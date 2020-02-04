Dept. of Agriculture: Your food is safe

The Department of Agriculture is reassuring the public the state's food supply is safe, and the coronavirus is not transmissible through food.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Agriculture is reassuring the public the state's food supply is safe, and the coronavirus is not transmissible through food.

Whether your food is produced at the farm, processed, packaged, and stocked on a grocery store shelf, or prepared at a restaurant, the Department of Agriculture said it's safe.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said things are not business as usual in the entire food industry, even though the FDA currently has no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

"This is a time when many things feel out of control," Redding said. "We must be vigilant in managing the things we can control."

The Department resumed food safety inspections Wednesday, after a 15-day break to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We will do our best to help Pennsylvania businesses provide the safest food possible," Jeff Warner, Agriculture Food Safety Director, said. "Pennsylvanians need to know that their food is safe. It's something we can ensure through proactive inspections."

The Department has published several guidance documents to help people who work in the food industry, and established best practices - which are very similar to the ones the CDC and Department of Health have been pushing.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to work.

"The FDA and CDC have both noted that COVID-19 is spread by human to human contact and therefore in our food facilities, personal hygiene and appropriate cleaning and sanitizing are what is critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19," Asst. Director of Bureau of Food Safety & Laboratory Services, Sheri Morris, said.

Secretary Redding is asking people to only get groceries once a week or once every two weeks, and to not buy large amounts of food. This is not only to prevent shortages, but to limit your exposure as well.