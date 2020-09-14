27-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting

The deceased male was reportedly armed with a knife at the time of the shooting, authorities say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man is dead after a police-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Lancaster.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Laurel Street around 4:15 p.m.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said police responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers found 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who officials said had a knife on scene.

A Lancaster city police officer shot Munoz, according to officials.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released further details based on a preliminary investigation, which included a review of body camera footage.

According to the D.A.'s office, the footage shows that when the officer got in front of a home near the scene, Munoz immediately emerged from inside and ran toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner.

The officer then fired. The gunfire did not strike anyone else.

Officials said Munoz died at the scene.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said it investigates all officer-involved shootings in Lancaster County to determine if the force used by police was justified and if a crime occurred.

“A police-involved shooting has significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets,” said District Attorney Heather Adams, "However, I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing.”

Lancaster County detectives will continue to investigate, and District Attorney Heather Adams will make a final determination about the use of force once the investigation is complete.