Dauphin County Children & Youth Services say they're redefining "new normal" with mobile unit policies

Nearly 100 CYS caseworkers are still able to make house calls and visit families during COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children and family service caseworkers are among the most essential jobs in the commonwealth. What happens though when they cannot see a child up-close due to social distancing guidelines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dauphin County's Children and Youth Services department says they've been preparing for this very scenario for over a decade.

Since the H1N1 virus outbreak in 2009, Dauphin County started putting protocols in place to go entirely mobile with limited interaction with people. That includes stocking up on personal protection equipment, like gloves, masks, foot-covers, and body gowns.

Commissioner George Hartwick says when you're working in the field of children and youth services, sometimes it's impossible to avoid coming into contact with families. These policies in place, he says, allows caseworkers to engage with the public while staying fully protected.

"We have limited interaction. We practice social distancing," Hartwick said of the job caseworkers are doing during the current climate.

In most cases, CYS staff are doing interviews from their cars to the front steps of the house. They're able to interview the children, take pictures, then interview parents. If a case requires more investigation, Hartwick said the CYS caseworkers are equipped with their PPEs to go inside the home.

"We're literally putting eyes on the children....ensuring their safety," Hartwick said. "This may redefine the new normal and our ability respond in an efficient way."

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a very challenging time for children and family services caseworkers. Reporting typically goes down at times when kids are not in school around mandatory reporters like teachers and educators. In Dauphin County, Hartwick said the number of reporting calls is down 30 percent since Governor Tom Wolf ordered all schools to close in mid-March.

"Our [phone] lines are still open. The ability to make sure kids are safe are still there," Hartwick said. "But because we are separated, it may be difficult for us to witness any acts that would cause us to be concerned.

"If you do see something while you're out on a walk and you need to report it, report to CYS so we can do a safety check."