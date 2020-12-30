Department of Health Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard to Provide Updates on Distribution Process

The dashboard includes information on the number of vaccinations administered by county

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine today announced the launch of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, now available on the department’s website. The dashboard includes information on the number of vaccinations administered by county, as well as demographic information about the people being vaccinated.

“Each day, more and more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which means we are another step closer to beating this virus,” Dr. Levine said. “The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard will help us visualize how many individuals have received the vaccine to date and help us work to vaccinate everyone who wishes to receive a vaccination.”

The data on the dashboard comes from vaccine providers who are reporting information relating to the individuals to whom they administer the COVID-19 vaccine. That information is reported into the Pennsylvania Statewide Immunization Information System (PA-SIIS).

Currently, 142 hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and pharmacies have received COVID-19 vaccine, with 58 locations expected to receive doses this week. Some of these facilities have previously received vaccine, and some are receiving vaccine for the first time. The department also announced this week that through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership (FPP), 126 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the commonwealth will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be available in a phased approach. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, the first phase is expected to take several months. Initial administration of doses will align with the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ACIP recommended that vaccine administration be prioritized to health care workers, residents and staff in long term care facilities.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a nationwide playbook that the department used to develop and still uses to update the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

