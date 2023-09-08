Price of former Commanders owner Dan Snyder's home drops by millions

Are you in the market for a Potomac, Maryland mansion?

POTOMAC, Md. — The estate that the former owner of the Washington Commanders once called home is now listed for millions of dollars less than its original price. Dan Snyder's Potomac mansion is now for sale for $34.9 million.

Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million.

The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion was listed for a reported $49 million asking price when it first hit the market back in February. That is only $1 million more than Snyder spent when he purchased his River View Estate in Virginia, the most expensive home ever sold in the DMV area.

In 2004, Snyder was bitterly criticized for removing more than 100 trees from the federally protected property on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. According to reporting from the Washington Post in 2005, Snyder offered to pay $25,000 to the National Park Service years before cutting down the trees in exchange for permission.