4th Annual Dairy Day at The Farmyard

Renee Wilson, founder and owner of The Farmyard, said she holds the event to teach kids about life as a farmer and where their food comes from.

"I absolutely love letting children come out, ride on the hayride, milk the cow, and just get that experience. It's really rewarding to see a child go and learn how to maybe feed a horse for the first time and the proper way of doing it. So, it's all about safety and learning," said Wilson.