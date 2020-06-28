4th Annual Dairy Day at The Farmyard

PARKTON, Md. — The Farmyard hosted its 4th Annual Dairy Day on Saturday.
The annual event featured a butter making booth, hayrides, and other fun activities.
Renee Wilson, founder and owner of The Farmyard, said she holds the event to teach kids about life as a farmer and where their food comes from.
"I absolutely love letting children come out, ride on the hayride, milk the cow, and just get that experience. It's really rewarding to see a child go and learn how to maybe feed a horse for the first time and the proper way of doing it. So, it's all about safety and learning," said Wilson.
The Farmyard welcomes guests for free and opens almost every day.
For more information on touring the farm, visit The Farmyard website.