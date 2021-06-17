Cyclists spinning to Pittsburgh for Alzheimer's awareness

Kevin Lockwood and friends left Hamlin Thursday morning for his trek to Pittsburgh, more than 300 miles.

HAMLIN, Pa. — An area teacher is riding hundreds of miles to raise money and bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease.

Kevin Lockwood left his home in Hamlin Thursday morning for his trek to Pittsburgh, more than 300 miles.

This is the third time Lockwood is cycling in honor of his mother, who died from the disease.

"It's something near and dear to my heart, and I want to bring as much information as much support to people to caregivers to people who are suffering," Lockwood said.