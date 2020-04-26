Cuascut Academy offers free month of online classes

Looking for something to do at home? Cuascut Academy of Martial Arts offers a month free of online classes to get you moving during this difficult time.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Owner and founder of Cuascut Academy of Martial Arts in Lancaster, Master Agustin Cuascut, started designing an online classroom a year ago. It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic hit that really brought Master Cuascut to kick his online classes into gear.

“Everyone needs that stress reliever,' says Cuascut. 'That exercise. That stress relief. It’s kind of the pursuit of doing something to perfection and it’s kind of crazy knowing you’ll never achieve that but the biggest thing I get out of it is teaching.”

He's offering one month of unlimited classes for free. Master Cuascut records two classes a week. You can repeat as many classes as you want. Then he hosts two live zoom meetings to review the material. For beginners, his online curriculum helps break down movements to help with technique.

“I wanna take all the barriers away,' says Cuascut. 'No excuse of financial responsibilities. I just want you to just try it and hopefully fall in love with it like I did.”

Doesn't matter how old or young the person is. Master Cuascut invites all to try taekwondo while you're stuck at home