2 suspects in deadly shooting at Prince of Subs restaurant in Lancaster will stand trial for homicide

Ziair Collymore and Jerbrell Westmoreland are charged in the shooting that killed 29-year-old Luis Sanchez and injured a security guard on Nov. 28, 2022.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from Nov. 28, 2022.

Two suspects charged in a shooting at a Lancaster restaurant that killed one man and injured another will stand trial for homicide and related offenses after a preliminary hearing Tuesday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Ziair Collymore, 23, and Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, both of Lancaster, are charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Luis Sanchez at the Prince of Subs restaurant in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2022.

A security guard at the restaurant was also injured in the shooting, according to evidence presented at the hearing.

Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis concluded that there was sufficient evidence to hold over the charges against Collymore and Westmoreland and ordered both to stand trial.

Collymore is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license, according to prosecutors.

Westmoreland is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa presented evidence and testimony from Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Tyler Chubb and Detective Adam Flurry during the proceeding.

Chubb testified he was one of the first officers on scene, responding at approximately 1:11 a.m. to Prince of Subs and finding a man with gunshot wounds who appeared to be dead.

The security guard – who did not initially appear to be injured – eventually fell on top of Chubb with a gunshot wound to his leg, the police officer testified.

Chubb said he applied a tourniquet to the security guard and both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Chubb also testified that he discovered four spent shell casings in the parking lot of Prince of Subs and that he and another officer ran into Collymore after the shooting, with both interactions captured on body-camera footage.

Flurry, who is the lead investigator of the case, testified he attended Sanchez’ autopsy where it was learned the victim was shot three times.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause gunshot wounds to the body.

Flurry presented videos and photos from multiple sources that showed:

Collymore walking from the area of the 700 block of High Street to Prince of Subs on the night of the shooting

Collymore opening the door with his right hand and shooting inside Prince of Subs with his left hand before running from the scene

Photos of Collymore signing documents with his left hand in previous encounters with police

Westmoreland and Collymore briefly meeting in the 100 block of Beaver Street as Collymore heads toward the restaurant

Westmoreland and Sanchez both in Prince of Subs at the same time

Westmoreland and Collymore both utilizing their phones at the same time before the shooting

Collymore returning to the area of the shooting after police arrive and asking for his cousin “Jerbrell” to make sure he wasn’t injured in the shooting

Defense counsel for Westmoreland argued the Commonwealth did not provide sufficient evidence to hold over any of the charges because there was no proof of communication between Westmoreland and Collymore, Westmoreland owning a firearm, and Westmoreland knowing the victim.

Ponessa argued the evidence showed Westmoreland tracked Sanchez, met with Collymore, and moved out of the way before the shooting occurred.

Ponessa also stated Westmoreland had no reaction to the shooting and that evidence showed the co-defendants knew each other.

Defense counsel for Collymore argued the Commonwealth did not provide sufficient evidence to hold over the charge of attempted homicide regarding the shooting of the security guard.

Ponessa argued the rule of transferred intent – when a defendant intends to harm one victim, but then unintentionally harms a second victim – is sufficient evidence to hold over the attempted homicide charge against Collymore.