Dauphin County teen accused of robbing home in Lower Paxton Township

Zakai Anderson is being charged as an adult, police say. Investigators are attempting to identify a second suspect in the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 16-year-old Lower Paxton Township man was arrested Sunday after police say he robbed a homeowner at gunpoint.

Zakai Anderson is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the incident, which occurred on the 100 block of Lockwillow Ave. at about 2:40 p.m., police say. Anderson is charged as an adult in the case, according to police.

Investigators are attempting to identify a second suspect that allegedly participated in the robbery, police say.

Anderson is accused of forcing his way into the victim's home at gunpoint and demanding property, according to police. Shortly after entering the home, he encountered a second victim and left, police say.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his teens, who was wearing all black attire, police say. Anderson and the other suspect were allegedly seen fleeing from the scene in a gray Honda Accord operated by a white female, according to police.