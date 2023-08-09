'You're right where you belong': Former player, parent react to youth baseball president's arrest

The president of a Franklin County youth baseball league is accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls. Now, a former player and parent are speaking out.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Earlier this summer, Noah Hartman finished his final season playing Waynesboro Youth League Baseball.

Despite his team winning the league title last year, this season the seventh grader chose to join a new club.

His manager, league president Justin Biser, was a big reason why.

"He would make fun of me and other kids," Noah said. "One kid he would call 'chipmunk', and the other he would call 'two-ton.'"

"Difficulty started during practices, very early in the season," said Jessica Hartman, Noah's mother. "My son came forth with complaints about things he was talking about. Making inappropriate sexual jokes and talking about liquor."

"There were other children near us and he made an inappropriate joke about them doing bad stuff," Noah added.

Noah said his former coach made him feel uncomfortable.

"If I saw him, I would not want to go up to him," he said. "I would not want to be around him."

Even with her son on a new team, Jessica Hartman said the problems and bad behavior persisted.

"This season, I smelled it on him in the concession stand. He was visibly drunk," Jessica said.

When she brought it up to the league's board, the concerned mother claims they tried to brush the issue under the rug.

"The excuse I was given was, 'It's Memorial Day, people drink,'" she recalled.

An anonymous tip to the Washington Township Police Department placed Biser at the center of a criminal investigation.

Investigators allege Biser used his connections to baseball families to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl last summer.

Court documents accuse Biser of sexually assaulting a second victim, a 17-year-old, this spring.

He was arrested this week, charged with felony crimes stemming from the alleged encounters.

Hartman says she wasn't surprised to hear the news, but wishes she had pushed harder to hold him accountable.

"I don't know how he didn't think he would get caught with technology and what he was doing, but it just made me feel sick knowing that he was around my son and my daughter in concession," Jessica said. "I never left him alone in concession with her, because he was inappropriate with teenagers."

The league removed Biser as president hours after the charges were released.

League officials plan to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to address the public's concerns.

Biser was unable to post a $500,000 bail and is locked up in Franklin County Prison.