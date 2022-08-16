York woman sentenced for her role in fraud scheme

The scheme not only affected local businesses within Central Pa., but also people throughout the United States, as well as national retailers, banks, and more.

YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York has been sentenced for her role in a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.

Seredych has been sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction.

Seredych fraudulently obtained credit cards of legitimate account holders by accessing their accounts and having additional cards sent to her address in York, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. She then used those unauthorized cards to purchase merchandise and receive cash advances. Then, she used the property and the money for her own use.

The scheme not only affected local businesses within Central Pennsylvania, but also people throughout the United States, as well as national retailers, banks, and auction houses, also according to Karam.

Judge Conner ordered Seredych, as part of her sentence, to pay victims restitution in the amount of $180,922.51 and to serve 150 days of her probation on home detention.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the assistance of the Northern York County Regional Police Department.