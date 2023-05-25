York woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for money laundering scheme

Melinda Bixler, 50, pled guilty in March of 2022 for using various illegal methods to obtain funding for a home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County will serve up to 18 months in jail for her role in a money laundering scheme.

According to United State Attorney General Gerard M. Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Melinda Bixler, 50, from York was sentenced to 18 months for engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.

Bixler operated two businesses: one for-profit company called Elder Healthcare Solutions and a non-profit company called Adult Care Advocates, providing services to elderly clients who lived in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and beyond.

Both businesses operated from an office at 4070 W. Market Street in York.

Bixler reportedly purchased a home in York for $685,000 using money that she had obtained through various unlawful means.

She received a mortgage loan for the home by submitting multiple false statements to York Traditions Bank. The false statements included a forged letter from the owners of a business property that Bixler had purchased, stating that she no longer owed money to the prior owners, when, in fact, she was still making monthly payments on it.

Bixler also obtained a false gift letter from a third party wherein that third party stated that he was gifting Bixler $350,000 from his own personal funds when Bixler actually funneled money to that third party through a series of transactions that disguised the true sources of the funds, Karam said.

According to Karam, one source of these funds was $78,000 that Bixler took from the bank account of a 94-year-old woman residing at a nursing home in Lancaster County. At the time, Bixler had power of attorney for the victim and had access to the client’s bank account.

Bixler agreed to pay $147,882 to three former clients from whom she misappropriated funds. She also agreed to forfeit the property at 4070 W. Market St., along with $129,357.01, the balance in a bank account belonging to Adult Care Advocates.