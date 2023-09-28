York woman pleads guilty to stabbing child, sentenced up to 16 years in jail

According to online court documents, Cierra Allen faces a minimum of six years in jail and a maximum sentence of 16 years.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman pled guilty to charges after she reportedly stabbed her daughter.

Cierra Allen, 33, pled guilty to charges of aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference and endangering the welfare of a child-parent/guardian/other commits offense.

The stabbing occurred along the first block of W. Maple St. in York on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The five-year-old victim was found bleeding from multiple wounds to her stomach by a relative.