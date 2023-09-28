x
Crime

York woman pleads guilty to stabbing child, sentenced up to 16 years in jail

According to online court documents, Cierra Allen faces a minimum of six years in jail and a maximum sentence of 16 years.
Cierra Allen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman pled guilty to charges after she reportedly stabbed her daughter. 

Cierra Allen, 33, pled guilty to charges of aggravated assault- attempts to cause serious bodily harm or cause injury with extreme indifference and endangering the welfare of a child-parent/guardian/other commits offense. 

According to online court documents, Allen faces a minimum of six years in jail and a maximum sentence of 16 years. 

The stabbing occurred along the first block of W. Maple St. in York on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The five-year-old victim was found bleeding from multiple wounds to her stomach by a relative. 

The victim was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center where she told hospital staff that her mother tried to kill her. She was released several days later, and officials reported that they expected her to make a full recovery. 

