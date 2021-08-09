York woman charged with stabbing her boyfriend in Springettsbury Township apartment

Julienid Romero, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault for allegedly stabbing the victim in the arm and lower back.

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a 22-year-old York woman with aggravated assault and related offenses after a reported stabbing early Sunday morning in Springettsbury Township.

Julienid Romero, of the 3200 block of East Market St., is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 2:35 a.m. at her apartment.

Romero is accused of stabbing her boyfriend twice in the lower back and arm, police say.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim lying outside the home in a pool of blood, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. He was transported to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police say.

Romero allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim when questioned by police, the complaint states.

Investigators recovered a bloody kitchen knife from the apartment, according to the complaint.