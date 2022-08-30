York woman arrested in connection to Tioga County shooting: police

Jesus Alicea-Santiaga, 31, from Buffalo, New York, was shot in the right abdomen and lower back while exchanging custody of his child.

YORK, Pa. — A man and a York woman were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 26 in Tioga County.

Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, from York, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and related charges.

Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, from Bethlehem, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and related charges in connection to the shooting.

Jesus Alicea-Santiaga, 31, from Buffalo, New York, was shot in the right abdomen and lower back. Despite lifesaving efforts by responding police officers, Alicea Santiaga was declared dead at the scene.

According to court documents, investigators interviewed relatives of Alicea-Santiago in Buffalo. It was revealed that he frequently traveled to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his two-year-old child with his estranged wife, Alvarez-Matias.

Family members allegedly confirmed to police that Alicea-Santiago left his home on Aug. 26 with the couple's child in order to meet Alvarez-Matias. They also stated that Alvarez-Matias was upset and argued with the victim over a new relationship he was in.

The exchange reportedly took place off the Liberty Exit of State Route 15 in Liberty Township, Tioga County. Shots were fired after Alvarez-Matias had the child, according to court documents.

Through witness interviews, a man and a taller woman were seen at the scene that matched the descriptions of Alvarez-Matias and Pagan Acevedo. The vehicle driven by the suspects, described by witnesses as a red sedan, was similar to the 2003 Honda Accord registered to Alvarez-Matias or the red-colored BMW sedan linked to Pagan Acevedo.

In interviews, Alvarez-Matias initially denied involvement in the incident, then admitted to being present when Pagan Acevedo shot through the floor of the car, then left.

A search of Pagan Acevedo showed negative results for possession of a firearms license.