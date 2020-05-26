York woman accused of striking two relatives with her vehicle after dispute at cookout

Sajai Lynette Jackson, 39, is charged with 13 offenses, including two counts of attempted homicide, in the Saturday night incident

YORK, Pa. — A woman has been charged with a total of 13 offenses -- including two counts of attempted homicide -- after she allegedly struck two relatives with her car following a dispute at a cookout Saturday in York, police say.

Sajai Lynette Jackson, 39, of the 800 block of Tioga Street, was charged after an investigation of the alleged incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of N. George Street, York City Police say.

She is accused of striking two relatives -- a man and his wife -- with her vehicle after an argument that began at a cookout earlier that evening, police say.

The male victim reported that Jackson and the female victim got into an argument at the gathering, and the female victim called him to come pick her up. He reported that he did so, and they stopped at a Rutter's store on their way back home, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by police against Jackson.

At that point, police say, Jackson allegedly called the female victim and said she was going to "have someone f--- her up."

The victims allegedly arrived at their home and found Jackson had pulled into a nearby parking lot in her vehicle, police say. The female victim allegedly walked to Jackson's vehicle, and the two women allegedly got into a physical confrontation that was broken up by the male victim, according to the complaint.

Jackson then allegedly got back in her car, backed it up so that it was angled toward the male victim, and began revving the engine, the male victim told police. She then allegedly "floored" the accelerator and drove toward the victims, striking the male victim and knocking him out of the way.

After slowing her vehicle, police say, Jackson then drove at the female victim and struck her, pinning her between her vehicle and the vehicle belonging to the victims, which was extensively damaged by the impact, police say.

The male victim was able to extricate the female victim and called 911, according to police.

The female victim was reportedly unconscious after being struck and was transported to York Hospital by EMS personnel who arrived at the scene. Hospital personnel later told police the victim had suffered minor injuries and was expected to fully recover.

The male victim suffered a laceration to his arm, but refused EMS treatment, police say.

Jackson was allegedly unable to remove her vehicle, so she slid into the back seat, exited from a rear door, and fled the scene on foot, police say. She was apprehended by other officers in the area of West 6th Avenue, near a cemetery.

Several witnesses contacted police at the scene and corroborated the male victim's account of the confrontation, police say. Two witnesses recorded the incident on video and provided that to police, according to the complaint.

Police later interviewed Jackson at York County Central Booking. She allegedly told police she and the female victim had gotten into an argument at a cookout in Dallastown earlier that night, and that the female victim had hit her in the face, according to the complaint.

Jackson said when they met again in the parking lot, the female victim approached her and began hitting her and pulling her hair while she was still in the car. During the confrontation, Jackson claimed, the vehicle was still in gear, and when her foot slipped off the brake, the vehicle moved forward and struck the victim.

Police say they viewed video of the incident, which did not appear to validate Jackson's account, according to the complaint.

Jackson was arraigned on charges of attempted homicide (two counts), aggravated assault (two counts), criminal mischief, terroristic threats, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of harassment, and one count of reckless driving.