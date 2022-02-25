York tow truck assault suspect arrested

Eliezer Graciani-Alicea, 36, is facing felony aggravated assault charges for his role in the assault of a tow truck driver in York.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 22.

A York man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to the assault of a tow truck driver.

According to the criminal complaint, the tow truck driver told Graciana-Alicea that he had to turn his vehicle around so that a bus could get through the street.

Graciani-Alicea can be seen on video exiting his maroon Nissan and striking the tow truck driver from behind in the 100 block of South Penn Street in York.

"They exchanged some words but I don’t care what words they exchanged—what happened was completely unprovoked, [and] it was ridiculous," said Detective Sergeant Kyle Hower of the York City Police Department.

The tow truck driver, from PA State Towing & Recovery LLC, was hospitalized, and police say he was just recently removed from the intensive care unit. Officials say that the victim suffered a concussion and a skull fracture, among other injuries.

Neighbors in the area say the video is upsetting.

"I mean, that's very shocking," said Sandie Walker. "It's shocking to see, especially with the gentleman having his back turned. Unfortunately in the news, you see road rage incidents happen all the time. It looks like that's what occurred."

According to the criminal complaint, police were able to identify Graciani-Alicea after receiving multiple tips.

Police say they arrested Graciani-Alicea on Feb. 24. He will face charges for his role in the incident.