York teens indicted by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearms charges

Shiloh Johnson and Kadie Swartz, both 18, are charged with conspiring to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

YORK, Pa. — An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from York were indicted last week on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges in U.S. Middle District Court, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Friday.

Shiloh Edris Johnson and Kadie Jean Swartz are accused of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana and conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, Gurganus said.

The indictment also charges Johnson with receiving a firearm while under indictment for robbery and aggravated assault.

If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a $1 million fine, and a period of supervised release following their prison terms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby is prosecuting the case.