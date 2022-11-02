York police seeking suspect in restaurant robbery

The suspect reportedly entered the restaurant, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery happened on Oct. 29 at the 3rd Base Family Restaurant located at 512 N. George Street.

The suspect reportedly entered the restaurant, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

Pictures of the suspect are below:

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Detective Clark at fclark@yorkcity.org or by calling the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.