York Police are investigating a shooting that left 15-year-old boy critically injured

The incident occurred around 8:41 p.m. on the 100 block of South Hartley Street, police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy critically injured Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:41 p.m. on the 100 block of South Hartley Street, police say. Officers responding to a shots-fired call discovered the victim had been transported to York Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim is listed in critical condition after receiving treatment for his injuries, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities by emailing Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or calling (717) 849-2204 or (717) 849-1234.