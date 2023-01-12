Traffic stop leads to arrest of homicide suspect in York

Tyrell Christian, accused of murdering 19-year-old Ethan Mooney in Sept. 2022, was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, York police say

YORK, Pa. — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a homicide suspect in York Wednesday night, police announced.

Tyrell Christian, 28, of York, was riding in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration on the first block of N. West Street, York City Police said Thursday.

Christian was wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Ethan Mooney, who died of injuries sustained in a shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street on September 27, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 28.

Witnesses later told police that Christian had shot Mooney because the victim was "hollering" at Christian's girlfriend.

Surveillance footage taken from the area of the shooting later showed a silver Jeep Wrangler near the scene shortly before the shooting. Witnesses told police Christian was known to drive a silver Jeep.

When police attempted to take Christian into custody at Wednesday night's traffic stop, he fled from the vehicle on foot, police said. Officers pursued him and captured him after a short chase.

Investigators later discovered a handgun near where Christian was sitting in the vehicle when it was stopped, police said.

In addition to the homicide charge, Christian was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest or detention on foot, possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, and possession of marijuana.