A 31-year-old man was shot and killed this morning on the 400 block of West Princess Street, police say.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on the 400 block of W. Princess St., police say.

Responding officers discovered a 31-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.