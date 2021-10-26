York man sentenced in 2019 shooting death of Solomon Moore

Marvin Butler will serve eight to 20 years in prison for the 2019 shooting and killing of Solomon Moore.

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve eight to 20 years in prison for the 2019 killing of Solomon Moore, after pleading guilty to the crime in York County court on Oct. 25, according to court documents.

Marvin Butler, 31, plead guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On Oct. 25, 2019, Butler engaged in a gunfight on West King Street near South Harley Street, according to previous FOX43 reporting. He was arrested in May 2020.

It was reported at the time of the incident that Butler believed he was acting in self-defense. He claimed that Moore had been shooting at him, so he began firing back, also according to court documents. Evidence showed however, that Moore had been running away at the time.

Also at the time of the shooting, Butler was wanted by the Springettsbury Township Police Department for the alleged sale of cocaine, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.