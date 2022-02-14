York man charged with raping woman who was staying at his home in July 2021

Darrin Demill Seddens, 35, was charged after police matched his DNA with fluid samples taken from the victim during a forensic exam following the alleged rape.

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a 35-year-old York man with rape and other offenses relating to an alleged sexual assault that occurred on July 4, 2021 in the city.

Darrin Demill Seddens, of the 400 block of Lindbergh Avenue, is accused of raping a relative of his fiance while she was staying at their home, according to York City Police.

He was charged on February 7 after an investigation of the victim's allegations.

According to police, the victim reported she had been staying with her relative and Seddens on the night of July 4, 2021. After the alleged sexual assault occurred, the victim text a friend, who contacted police.

The victim reported Seddens also threatened her after the sexual assault occurred, telling her he'd have another woman beat her up, police say.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for a sexual assault forensic exam, where DNA was collected.

Police later interviewed Sedden's fiance, who said she did not know anything about a sexual assault at her home.

Investigators interviewed Seddens on Oct. 13, 2021, while he was in York County Prison on unrelated charges. Seddens denied the victim's allegations and claimed he did not know her.

Police took DNA samples from Seddens, which were later determined to match DNA fluid found on the victim's body during her sexual assault forensic exam, according to investigators.