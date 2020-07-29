York man pleads guilty to stealing stamps, will pay $105,875 in restitution in addition to jail term

Steven Williams will serve up to 30 months in prison and 3 years probation after pleading guilty to charges of stealing government property and criminal conspiracy.

YORK, Pa. — A 48-year-old York man will serve up to 30 months in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to charges that he was part of a conspiracy to steal thousands of dollars worth of postage stamps from Pennsylvania post offices, U.S. attorney David J. Freed said Wednesday.

Steven Williams, 48, also agreed to repay the U.S. Postal Service $105,875 in restitution as part of his plea agreement, Freed said. Williams pleaded guilty to stealing government property and criminal conspiracy. He was sentenced on Tuesday by Chief District Court Judge John E. Jones III.

According to Freed, Williams conspired with others to buy thousands of dollars worth of postage stamps, paying for them with personal checks while knowing the funds in his bank account were insufficient to cover the cost.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Northeastern Regional Police Department.