York man pleads guilty to murdering 2-month-old son, could face up to 44 years in state prison

YORK, Pa. — A York man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for causing his 2-month-old son's death in October 2020.

The York County District Attorney's Office announced the plea this morning. Daryl Brown, 25, also pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. He faces an an aggregate sentence of 22-44 years in state prison.

Officers began investigating on Oct. 12, 2020, after being dispatched to Brown's home for the report of a child in cardiac arrest.

The child's mother told police she left the baby with Brown at their home around 5:45 a.m. while she went to her mother's house down the street.

Brown allegedly called her at 6:01 a.m., asking her to return home quickly because the baby had choked on his formula. The woman returned home to find the baby unresponsive, police say.

Brown gave police a similar account of events, but later admitted that the child's injuries were his fault, according to police. He then described how he held the child upright on his leg and violently bounced him because the child "wouldn't shut up," police said.

Brown allegedly said he "had anger problems" and that the child's injuries were "his fault," according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police after his arrest.

The child's mother told police Brown had been calling her and telling her he "needs to die," because he was the cause of the child's condition, police said.