York man intervenes in an attempted robbery and saves life

York City Police thanked Javan Matthews for his brave act and say the incident could have resulted in further injury to others

YORK, Pa. — Javan Matthews told FOX43 News, when he woke up Wednesday morning, he never thought he would be shot.

The York man went into the Six Oh One corner store and heard a man attempting to commit a robbery.

York City Police officials confirm Marcial Serrano went into the store and attempted to rob the business.

Matthews says he intervened after hearing Serrano demanding the cashier clerk for money.

"I heard a guy come in, and he told the lady put everything in the bag," he said, "a minute later I heard a gunshot, and I turned around, I didn't see the lady, I saw him trying to crawl through the window on the counter."

Matthews says he charged at Serrano in hopes to save the cashier clerk, an act that almost cost him his life.

"He shot six times, he hit me three times, like I said it was a lot going on for real, it was a scary moment for me."

Authorities say they were able to arrest Serrano and charge him with six first-degree felonies, including attempted homicide, attempted robbery and aggravated assault.

Michael Muldrow, commissioner for York City Police department says this act of courage should ignite a sense of community action.

"I think that was an example at a time like this that if he could that then we can all do something, more than what we're doing currently," said Muldrow.

Matthew's father told FOX43 he could not be more proud of his son.

"It's good to have a good son, to do good things for the community and I'm glad I've got a son, like that," said Glenn Matthews of York.

Syncier Matthews of York echoed the same sentiment for his uncle.

"To see that he really stopped somebody from killing somebody going further than what it was, I'm really proud of him, I'm happy," he said.

Through the incident, Matthews says he is suffering injuries in his arm, leg and side — including a bullet that is still stuck in his hip.

Through it all, he says he's just happy to be here.

"I’m just blessed to be alive, blessed to be alive.”

Matthews will continue to make routine check-ups with medical professionals.

He hopes the violence in the community will come to end.