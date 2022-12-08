York man indicted for assaulting fellow postal employees

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 10, 2020, Moody assaulted two of his coworkers, causing bodily injury, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.

YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday that Christopher Moody, 34, of York, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for assault on his fellow postal employees.

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 10, 2020, Moody assaulted two of his coworkers, causing bodily injury, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.

The maximum penalty Moody could face for this offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, also according to Karam.

A sentence will be imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and federal sentencing guidelines.