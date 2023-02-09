York County man facing human trafficking charges

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers received several tips regarding Murray trafficking women in York County.

YORK, Pa. — A York man is facing human trafficking and drug distribution charges.

According to Northern York County Regional police, Timothy Murray, 51, has been charged with human trafficking, promoting or encouraging prostitution and multiple drug-related charges.

Police documents state that Murray allegedly delivered crack cocaine on two occasions and crystal meth on one occasion throughout January and February of 2023.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officers received several tips regarding Murray trafficking women in York County.

According to police, on Feb. 8, Murray made arrangements with another person to exchange sexual acts with two different women in exchange for money. He also made arrangements to deliver crystal meth to the individual as well.

Murray allegedly arrived at the pre-determined meeting spot with two women, who he advised were there to perform the sexual acts.

At the scene, Murray was taken into custody. Police reports state that he was in possession of crystal meth at the time of his arrest.

Shortly after, a search warrant was executed on Murray's room at a nearby hotel.

Police allegedly located crack cocaine and fentanyl inside the room along with Murray's I.D. and cell phone. A co-defendant was also inside the room.