York man charged with rape

YORK, Pa. — Jean Carlo Nogueras-Gonzalez, 29, of York, has been charged with rape after a victim came forward and reported that she had been forcibly raped by him.

On Sept. 22 at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers met the victim, who was being treated for her injuries at York Hospital.

The victim told officers that she had known Nogueras-Gonzalez for several years and that she was friends with him. She also told officers that she had met the accused at Brenn's Pub in York on Sept. 21 and had consumed several alcoholic beverages.

Nogueras-Gonzalez suggested going to a Fayfield Park to hang out, and once the two were there, he tried to become intimate, to which the victim denied his advances, according to her. He then allegedly became forceful.

The victim told police that Nogueras-Gonzalez tried to kiss her and she kept moving away, fighting him off. She said she fell backwards and Nogueras-Gonzalez proceeded to sexually assault her. The victim told police that she tried to fight him off throughout the assault, to no avail. She reportedly lost consciousness several times as well.

After, she asked him to take her to the hospital, but he took her to a nearby Rutter's where he helped her clean up in the bathroom. She told police that she made every attempt to use her phone and get away.

After the trip to Rutter's, Nogueras-Gonzalez allegedly drove her back to the Fayfield Park, and debated whether or not to kill her. The victim claims that it "took a lot of convincing for him not to kill her."

Finally, the victim claims, Nogueras-Gonzalez took her home.