York man charged in two separate deadly drug overdose investigations

YORK, Pa. — A York City man is facing two counts of third-degree murder and additional charges after allegedly providing drugs to two overdose victims, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York.

Michael Lee Hall, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of drug delivery resulting in death and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Hall allegedly supplied drugs to Trina L. Spicer, 32, from York and Joseph W. Edwards, 32, from New Freedom. On June 15, 2019, Spicer was found dead in her home and Edwards was found dead on Oct. 27, 2022.