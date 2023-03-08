x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

York man charged with distributing crack, methamphetamine in City of York

Lance Christopher Ortiz, 20, was allegedly spotted by undercover officers selling or delivering crack cocaine and meth in the City of York.
Credit: District Court

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been charged with allegedly selling crack cocaine and methamphetamine. 

Lance Christopher Ortiz, 20, was allegedly spotted by an undercover officer on Feb. 21 selling or delivering suspect methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the City of York. 

The suspected methamphetamine was tested and yielded a positive presumptive result. The suspected drug was logged into evidence and will be forwarded to PSP labs for further analysis. 

On Feb. 27, Ortiz was allegedly observed selling or delivering suspected crack cocaine to another confidential informant in York. 

The suspected crack cocaine was field tested and also yielded a positive test. It was then logged into evidence and sent to PSP for further testing. 

As a result, Ortiz has been charged with three counts of manufacturing, delivering or processing with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. 

His bail was set at $10,000. Ortiz is currently at York County Prison. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

We now know what was found in Bryan Kohberger's car, home after new search warrants are unsealed

Before You Leave, Check This Out