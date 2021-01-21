York man charged with indecent assault

Virgilio Minguez-German, 40, is facing indecent assault and corruption of minors charges for his role in the incident.

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a minor.

Virgilio Minguez-German, 40, has been charged with indecent assault, indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, and corruption of minors.

The abuse starting roughly three years ago when the victim was 14.

The victim described to the investigating officer, the Child Protective Services caseworker and the forensic interviewer several instances over the years while Minguez-German sexualized her, touched her against her will and groomed her.

The victim also told officials that she tried told her mother about what was going on many times, but that her mother said she was being selfish and would try to justify the abuse and accused her daughter of being manipulative. Her mother would also say that "the devil" was telling her this.

Minguez-German was reportedly a co-pastor of the church the family attended.