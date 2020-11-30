York man charged after allegedly fleeing from police, causing two-vehicle crash on Mt. Zion Road

Luis Velez-Diaz was fleeing from a traffic stop when he ran a red light while exiting Route 30 onto Mt. Zion Road, causing a crash that injured 2 people, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old York man is facing several charges -- including two felonies -- for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Road while fleeing from a traffic stop Saturday night, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Luis Manuel Velez-Diaz, was driving with two passengers -- one of whom was a three-year-old child -- when he ran a red light at the intersection of Mount Zion Road and Route 30, according to police. The Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving struck a black Jeep in the intersection, damaging both vehicles and injuring the two occupants of the Jeep, police say.

Witnesses told police that Velez-Diaz and his two passengers fled from the scene, running toward a Burger King restaurant on Concord Road. The three of them were found at a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station about 40 minutes after the crash, police say.

Velez-Diaz had a rip in his pants and a laceration to his left knee, along with what appeared to be fresh blood on his hands, police say. Officers recovered a set of car keys in his possession that fit the Ford F-150 involved in the crash, according to police.

The F-150 was registered to Velez-Diaz's father, who told police that Velez-Diaz had stolen the truck earlier in the day, according to investigators.

Police say that at 9:38 p.m., about three minutes before the crash on Mt. Zion Road, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Ford F-150 in the area of E. Philadelphia and N. Oxford streets after a patrolling officer ran the vehicle's registration and determined the vehicle's owner had a suspended license.

The vehicle refused to pull over and turned east onto Route 30, where the driver allegedly fled. The officer did not pursue the vehicle as a safety precaution, police say.

After the crash, police ran Velez-Diaz's registration and determined he also had a suspended license. He also had nine previous offenses on his record for driving while under suspension, police say.

Velez-Diaz is charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and fleeing or attempting to elude police, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor counts of accident involving damaged vehicle or property and driving under a suspended license, and a summary traffic violation for failure to stop at a stop sign or traffic light.