York bar shooting leads to attempted homicide charges

Kenneth Ray, 39, is accused of shooting at a victim outside the M&M Lounge in York.

YORK, Pa. — A York man was charged with criminal attempt - criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited after allegedly shooting at someone outside a bar in 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, Kenneth Ray, 39, of York, fired three shots at the victim, striking him once in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the altercation took place outside M&M Lounge on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue in York.

Ray allegedly arrived at the bar at 10:59 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2021 with the bouncer. His victim came to the lounge with another man approximately an hour later. According to police, within 15 minutes of the victim's arrival, he and Ray got into a verbal argument inside the bar.

Ray was seen leaving the bar with a known witness at 12:19 a.m., a criminal complaint states.

The complaint also says that the victim and his company exited the bar at 12:20 a.m. before going back inside a minute later.

When Ray tried to re-enter the bar, bystanders allegedly pushed him away from the door, at which point he walked around the outside of the bar to the northwest corner.

The bouncer Ray arrived with allegedly came outside at 12:27 a.m. to talk to him briefly before going back inside the bar.

A witness who exited the M&M Lounge at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 29 told police they did not see anyone standing out front of the bar.

At 12:32 a.m., the victim exited the bar. Ray allegedly fired three rounds at him, striking him in his right leg. The victim then turned and ran south on Manchester Street.

Police say Ray previously pled guilty to a robbery charge in 2018, making him a person not to possess a firearm.

The known witness who left the bar with Ray told police that he was sitting in his house one block away when he heard the shots. He stated that Ray came to his house and asked for a ride, which he refused.