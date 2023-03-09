York man arrested for possession of child pornography after police receive cyber tip

Christopher Michael Hirsch, 27, used an alias online. Police apprehended him using a cyber tip containing his IP address.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department arrested a man on child pornography charges following an investigation that began in 2021.

Police identified Christopher Michael Hirsch, 27, of York, as the suspect through his IP address and information connected to a Google account he operated under a fake name, Samuel Blackthorn.

Hirsch allegedly used his fake account to upload child pornography to the internet, prompting Google to alert police in November 2021.

Once officers confirmed that the material was indeed child pornography, they executed a search warrant at Hirsch's Ridge Avenue residence on April 19, 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Police seized the suspect's laptop and two smart phones, which were forensically downloaded and reviewed.

An affidavit of probable cause states that police found additional child pornography stored on the laptop and over 100 files of suspected child pornography in the computer's recycling bin.