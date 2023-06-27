York man arrested and charged with attempted homicide, victim suffering from life-threatening injuries

The victim was rushed to a York hospital with life-threatening injuries where she still remains in critical condition.

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide, according to the York City Police Department.

Michael Small, 55, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 27 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Unit, the York County Drug Task Force and the York City Police Department.

According to police, on June 26 at 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Boundary Avenue for a victim who had been assaulted with a hatchet.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the area where the alleged attack took place, and were able to see the victim drive up to meet an unknown suspect, later identified as Small, on the 700 block of Dallas Street, police said.

After briefly speaking to the suspect, the victim follows him to the rear of a nearby building, out of view of the surveillance camera, police said.

Moments later, she is seen running back into the camera's range, pursued by the suspect, who was carrying a hatchet, police claim. After pushing the victim to the ground, the man is seen striking her several times in the face and head with the hatchet, according to police.

He later chased the victim to a nearby parked vehicle and attacked again, striking her several more times with the hatchet, police said.

The suspect is then seen on camera taking the victim's cell phone, which was dropped during the attack, and leaving the scene in her vehicle, according to police.

The attack lasted about two and a half minutes, police said.

As a result, the victim was rushed to a York hospital with life-threatening injuries where she still remains in critical condition.

Investigators conducted an investigation where they obtained video surveillance, conducted interviews and applied for multiple search warrants.