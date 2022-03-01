York man accused of sexually assaulting woman as she slept

Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 28, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and related offenses stemming from the alleged incident Saturday night in Spring Grove.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Police have accused a 28-year-old York man of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept in her Spring Grove home Saturday night.

Wilmer Febus-Lopez, of the 400 block of East College Avenue, is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious victim, indecent assault without consent, and indecent assault of an unconscious victim in the alleged incident, which occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. in a home on the first block of East Main Street, according to Spring Grove Police.

Police say the victim reported that she woke up to find Lopez with his hands down her pants, touching her genitals. The victim yelled at Lopez to get off her and retreated to an upstairs bathroom, locking herself inside, police say.

Lopez was a guest at the victim's home, according to police.

Arriving officers detained Lopez, who was still at the scene. He allegedly admitted to touching the woman, stating that he "has trouble controlling himself" and that he has "sexual urges," according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Lopez allegedly admitted that he knew the victim was unconscious and that the contact was non-consensual, police say.

Lopez was taken into custody and remanded to York County Prison after failing to post bail.