York man accused of repeatedly and relentlessly stalking woman over 5-month period

West York Borough Police are attempting to locate Luis Alberto Rivera-Gonzalez, 50, who has ignored a court order barring him from contacting the victim, police say.

WEST YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of relentlessly stalking a woman and her juvenile son over a five-month period following the end of a romantic relationship with the victim.

Luis Alberto Rivera-Gonzalez, 50, no fixed address, has ignored a Protection From Abuse court order barring him from contacting the victim and her family through November 2023, according to West York Borough Police.

He allegedly continues to contact the victim and her son in blatant disregard of the terms of the court order and has ignored several contacts from law enforcement ordering him to cease contact with the victim, police say.

Between November 2020 and Feb. 4, Rivera-Gonzalez has had seven criminal complaints filed against him regarding his continued contact with the victim, police say. He has an active mental heath emergency evaluation order filed against him that police have been unable to serve, because he has been homeless, unemployed, and traveling between West York and Rochester, NY over the last few months and police have been unable to locate him.

According to police, Rivera-Gonzalez contacted the victim or her son 200 times through a cell phone registered to him between Oct. 3, 2020 and Jan. 17 of this year. He also allegedly contacts them through various other phone numbers, email addresses, and social media accounts, police say.

These contact attempts occur at "extremely inconvenient hours," according to police. Rivera-Gonzalez also allegedly calls the victim's place of employment an average of twice a day, interfering with her job and causing alarm for her coworkers.

Rivera-Gonzalez has also contacted the victim's other relatives and neighbors, shown up on her front porch, and has been seen driving around her neighborhood repeatedly, police say.

Most recently, Rivera-Gonzalez has threatened to share explicit photos of the victim through social media.

"I swear on everything I love if you get me locked up, you and your family will be the laughing stock of West York," Rivera-Gonzalez wrote in a recent Facebook post, according to police.

Police say they believe Rivera-Gonzalez's course of conduct indicates he will continue harassing the victim until he is apprehended.