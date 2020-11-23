York man accused of choking, threatening woman during domestic dispute Sunday night

Arthur Slater III is charged with simple assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats, according to York City Police

YORK, Pa. — A 42-year-old York man has been charged with strangulation, assault, and terroristic threats after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic disturbance Sunday night, according to York City Police.

Arthur Daniel Slater III, of the 100 block of West Philadelphia Street, was charged after the incident, which occurred in his home at about 8:17 p.m., police say.

The victim told police Slater pushed her against a wall and grabbed her by the throat, applying enough pressure to cut off her air supply, police say. The victim reported that she could not breathe and thought she was going to die, according to police.

After releasing the victim, Slater allegedly told her "next time you're going out the window," police say.

While the victim was on the phone with 911, Slater allegedly told her she was "going to die," the victim also reported.