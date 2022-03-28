York man accused of firing shot in police officer's direction while fleeing from scene of armed robbery

Anthony Gotwalt, 21, is charged with numerous offenses stemming from the incident, including attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

YORK, Pa. — A 21-year-old York man has been charged with attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement officer and other related offenses after he allegedly fired a shot at a York City Police officer while fleeing from the scene of a robbery.

Anthony Gotwalt is accused of firing at a police officer who was investigating an armed robbery Gotwalt allegedly committed on the 500 block of East Philadelphia Street at 11:47 p.m. last Friday, according to York City Police.

The officer located Gotwalt in the 400 block of Walnut Street and attempted to stop him, but Gotwalt fled on foot. During the chase, he allegedly fired a shot in the officer's direction and managed to elude pursuit.

A short time later, police say, officers were notified of another armed robbery in the area, allegedly committed by a suspect matching Gotwalt's physical description.

Gotwalt was located and apprehended on the 100 block of East Clarke Avenue, police say. He was found to be in possession of items stolen during the robberies, as well as a firearm.

Gotwalt is charged with the following offenses: