York Haven man sentenced to up to 20 years for rape of a child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old York Haven man will serve up to 20 years in prison for rape of a child, the York County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
Paul Michael Pietrusza, of the 3400 block of Old Trail Road, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of probation, the DA's Office said.
He was convicted in November of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.
Pietrusza blindfolded a four-year-old girl and had her perform a sex act on him, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by Newberry Township Police at the time of his March 2019 arrest.