York Haven man sentenced to up to 20 years for rape of a child

Paul Pietrusza, 26, was convicted in November. He blindfolded a 4-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her, according to Newberry Township Police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old York Haven man will serve up to 20 years in prison for rape of a child, the York County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Paul Michael Pietrusza, of the 3400 block of Old Trail Road, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of probation, the DA's Office said.

He was convicted in November of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.