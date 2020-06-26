Two suspects vandalize York Fairgrounds

West Manchester Township Police want to identify two suspects they say burglarized and vandalized the York Fairgrounds

York Fairground burglary/vandalism suspects 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Police want to ID two people caught on surveillance while breaking into and vandalizing the York Fairgrounds.

According to West Manchester Township Police, officers were called to the York Fairgrounds on Carlisle Ave Thursday and found that 2 suspects had broken into the Grandstand and vandalized property inside.

Several office areas were broken into, two permanent vendor stands were damaged, glass was found at Mister Ed's Candy Emporium, and the Professional Firefighters booth door was forced open.

The suspects used black spray paint and spray foam to to deface several booths, a motorized lift machine and projection screen. An ATM was also damaged.

Two locked trailers were also broken into and personal property was taken.

A Fairground employee told responding officers he saw the suspects climbing the perimeter fence and fleeing down Hope Alley the day before.