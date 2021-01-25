York couple arrested on child rape charges

Joshua and Jamie Pope conducted a sexual relationship with a minor, the last incident being in December 2020.

YORK, Pa. — Joshua and Jamie Pope, of York, have been arrested on charges related to the rape of a child.

On. Jan. 10, the West Manchester Township Police Department received a call at the police station stating that sexual text messages had been found on a minor's phone. After receiving consent to search the phone, the minor was interviewed.

The victim stated that she had had sexual contact with both Joshua and Jamie Pope on more than one occasion and that all of the encounters happened while she was in the seventh grade and that the last encounter had been in December 2020.

It was determined after consulting with the York County Forensic Lab and further reviewing the contents of the phone that the victim and the Popes had been in contact for a while.