York County woman sentenced to five years in prison for drug trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Nicole Botterbusch, 32, from York, was sentenced Monday, Oct. 24 by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. She will face 60 months in prison for her role in drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on July 2, 2020, Botterbusch was stopped while inside a car in York County with her codefendant, Jeremy Michael Kohler. Police reportedly found over 400 grams of meth inside.

Both Kohler and Botterbusch entered guilty pleas to drug trafficking.

Kohler was previously sentenced by Judge Wilson to 130 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.